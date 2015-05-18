Australia shares seen with a firm start, commodities eyed

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to have a firm start on Tuesday, drawing support from the record highs touched on Wall Street, though weaker commodity prices could dampen gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,685 points, a 25.8-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark fell more than 1 percent in the last session. Focus is on minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May policy meeting at 0130 GMT. The central bank cut interest rates to a fresh record low of 2 percent earlier this month. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were unchanged at 5,768.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)