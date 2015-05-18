FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen with a firm start, commodities eyed
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with a firm start, commodities eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
have a firm start on
Tuesday, drawing support from the record highs touched on Wall
Street, though weaker commodity prices could dampen gains.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent to 5,685 points, a 25.8-point premium to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark fell
more than 1 percent in the last session.
    Focus is on minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA)
May policy meeting at 0130 GMT. The central bank cut interest
rates to a fresh record low of 2 percent earlier this month. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were unchanged
at 5,768.7 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.