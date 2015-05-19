Australia shares down, but losses narrow as South32, banks rally

* South32 wins support

* Banks clawing back losses

* Iron ore, oil lower (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares narrowed losses on Tuesday as a surge in newly-listed spinoff of miner BHP Billiton and bargain-hunting in bank stocks partially offset broader weakness across the resources sector.

South32, the new firm made up of BHP Billiton’s non-core businesses, rebounded from a lacklustre debut a day earlier and was up 11 percent - the biggest gainer on the market and adding nearly $1 billion to its market capitalisation.

But the broader resources sector fell after prices of key commodities iron ore and oil dropped on international markets overnight.

BHP was down 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto declined 1 percent. Both companies are campaigning against a proposal from rival Fortescue Metals Group to have a government inquiry into how miners affect the price of iron ore. Fortescue was down 2.6 percent.

After falling half of 1 percent, the S&P/ASX 200 index clawed back to be down 12.3 points or 0.2 percent at 5647.6 by 0248 GMT. The benchmark slumped 1.3 percent on Monday.

“The market is still not overly bullish at this point from late March when it broke through an important level,” said Steven Daghlian, an analyst at CommSec, referring to hopes the market might trade over 6,000 points.

“Weakness is seen in most sectors.”

Energy stocks followed the oil price lower, with Origin Energy down 2 percent, and Woodside Petroleum and Santos each off by 1 percent.

Retail giants Woolworths and Coles supermarkets owner Wesfarmers each lost more than 1 percent.

Banks firmed as investors swooped on the stocks that have been sold down heavily in recent weeks on concerns about their exposure to tough new capital requirements. Westpac Banking Corp jumped 1.6 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.6 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group held steady.

New Zealand shares were marginally softer on weakness in leading stocks.

The benchmark NZX50 share index was 0.1 percent lower at 5,766.21, led by casino operator Sky City, which lost 2.1 percent, with smaller falls for telecommunications provider Spark And Auckland International Airport.

Infrastructure investor Infratil was off its highs but still up 1.4 percent after reporting a lift in its full year profit, a special dividend and an increased earnings forecast.

A crop of results for companies with March 31 balance dates are due this week including property investor Goodman Property Trust and top-10 stock Ryman Healthcare.

