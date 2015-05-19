Australia shares close near three-month lows

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as renewed weakness in iron ore weighed on sentiment, while New Zealand stocks edged lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.8 percent at 5,615.2 points, a whisker away from a three-month trough of 5,606.7 touched in early May. It has shed 2 percent so far this week.

Losses were widespread with energy and property stocks down more than 1 percent, closely followed by the heavyweight resources sector.

Yet, newly-listed South32, the spinoff of miner BHP Billiton rebounded 14 percent following Monday’s lacklustre debut.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent or 15.48 points to finish at 5,757.16.