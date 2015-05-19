FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close near three-month lows
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close near three-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as renewed weakness in iron ore weighed on sentiment, while New Zealand stocks edged lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.8 percent at 5,615.2 points, a whisker away from a three-month trough of 5,606.7 touched in early May. It has shed 2 percent so far this week.

Losses were widespread with energy and property stocks down more than 1 percent, closely followed by the heavyweight resources sector.

Yet, newly-listed South32, the spinoff of miner BHP Billiton rebounded 14 percent following Monday’s lacklustre debut.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent or 15.48 points to finish at 5,757.16. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.