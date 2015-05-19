FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for flat start after 2 days of falls
May 19, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for flat start after 2 days of falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
open steady on Wednesday, after a mixed finish on Wall St and
weaker iron ore prices, although signals the European Central
Bank may accelerate its bond buying program may offer some
support.
    The local share price index futures was almost
unchanged at 5,622 points, a 6.5-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent
on Tuesday to finish near three-month lows at 5,615.2 points.
    Australia consumer sentiment is due at 0030 GMT.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade to 5,736.2 points.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

