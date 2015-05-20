FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares ease to 3-1/2 mnth low as resources rout continues
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares ease to 3-1/2 mnth low as resources rout continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid to a 3-1/2-month low on Wednesday as falling commodity prices pushed down mining and energy stocks.

Investors looked past a survey showing a measure of Australian consumer sentiment surged in May following this month’s interest rate cut and the federal budget.

The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed between positive and negative territory before closing down 5.2 points or 0.1 percent at 5610.3, its third consecutive day of declines and its lowest since Jan. 30. The benchmark is down more than 3 percent this month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index shed 1.4 points or 0.02 percent to finish the session at 5755.8. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.