Australia shares seen opening higher, gains limited

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday although a mildly negative finish on Wall Street could keep investors cautious. Local stock index futures climbed 0.3 percent to 5,623.0, a 12.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, suggesting a firmer start. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 14.4 points, to 5,741.4 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua)