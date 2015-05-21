FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares bounce as investors swoop on bargains after months of falls
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares bounce as investors swoop on bargains after months of falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose the most in a month on Thursday, defying falls in overseas commodities and equities markets, as investors took advantage of buying opportunities following months of heavy selling.

Global building materials maker James Hardie Industries also helped boost the broader market, gaining 10 percent after it reported annual net profit nearly tripled.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 52.0 points or 0.9 percent to 5662.3 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day advance since April 24.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index firmed 13.5 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5769.3. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
