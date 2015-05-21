Australia shares poised to claw back losses

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, recouping more of the week's losses, after the S&P 500 on Wall Street rose to a record high on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates. The big miners should find support from firmer iron ore futures prices in China and a bounce in copper prices. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,685.0, settling at a 22.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, after touching a near four-month low a day earlier. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 4.1 points to 5,773.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)