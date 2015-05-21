FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to claw back losses
May 21, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised to claw back losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday, recouping more of the week's losses, after the
S&P 500 on Wall Street rose to a record high on hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates. 
    
The big miners should find support from firmer iron ore futures
prices in China and a bounce in copper prices.
    
Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
5,685.0, settling at a 22.7-point premium to the underlying 
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent
on Thursday, after touching a near four-month low a day earlier.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 4.1
points to 5,773.4 in early trade.
     
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

