Australia shares close flat, banks remain a drag
May 22, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close flat, banks remain a drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Friday and capped off the week with declines as another poor performance by the banks kept a lid on the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended barely changed at 5,664.7. On the week, the benchmark index shed 1.2 percent.

All the big four banks ended in the red led by a 0.54 percent fall in Commonwealth Bank. They have dropped more than 10 percent in the past few weeks on concerns about their earnings outlook.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent, or 6.8 points, to 5,776.0. On the week, the index rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
