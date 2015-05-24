FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen subdued, NZ stocks firm
May 24, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen subdued, NZ stocks firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 25 Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
subdued start on Monday, following a slightly weaker session on
Wall Street, although a bounce in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI
could provide some support.
    Local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent
to 5,673.0, but that was an 8.3-point premium to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on Friday at
5,664.7. The benchmark shed 1.2 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.5
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
