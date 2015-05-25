FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian stocks up 1 pct, biggest gain in a month
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Australian stocks up 1 pct, biggest gain in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose the most in a month on Monday, defying weaker U.S. markets, as investors took advantage of cheap bank stocks following months of selling and as a rebound in iron ore prices stoked demand for resource stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56.8 points or 1 percent to 5,721.5 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since April 24. The benchmark is down 4.5 percent from its 2015 peak on March 3.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 19.0 points or 0.3 percent to finish the session at 5,795.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.