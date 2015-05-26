FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2015 / 10:23 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open lower as U.S. rate concerns, Greece weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking a fall in offshore markets as
concerns about a Greek debt default and an outlook for higher
U.S. interest rates weighed on sentiment.
   The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,748.0, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
   On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed at its highest in
three weeks as a rebound in iron ore prices encouraged investors
to buy battered resources stocks.
   New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent, or 19.5 points, to 5,776.3 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

