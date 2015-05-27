FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for modest gains, iron ore firms
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for modest gains, iron ore firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge
higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid optimism
that Greece may be able to avoid defaulting on its debt.
    Big miners may get some support after iron ore rose for a
fourth session to its highest level since early March.
    The local share price index futures gained 11
points or 0.2 percent to 5,751.0 a 25.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
48.13 points or 0.8 percent in the previous session to 5,725.3.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9 points
or 0.2 percent to 5,766.6 in early trade.
    Australia's first-quarter business capital spending data due
out at 0130 GMT will reveal spending plans for the fiscal year
ahead.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.