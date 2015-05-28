FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen softer, commodities may get a boost
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen softer, commodities may get a boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
with a softer tone on Friday, after Wall Street eased on
concerns about Greece's debt talks and a steep fall in Chinese
shares.
    Commodities stocks may get a boost as a weaker dollar helped
copper and aluminium recover from recent losses, while iron ore
prices held nearly steady after pushing back above $60 a tonne
earlier in the week.
    Local share price index futures were flat at
5,729.0, a 16 point premium to the underlying S&P200 index. The
benchmark slipped 12.17 points or 0.2 percent to 5,713.1
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 21.9
points or 0.4 percent to 5,800 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.