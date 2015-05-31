FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to fall from three-week high
#Financials
May 31, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set to fall from three-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday,
edging lower from a three-week high touched in the previous
session.
    Australia's share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.3
percent to 5,671.0, but that was a 16.2-point discount to the
close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on
Friday. The benchmark rose 1.12 percent on Friday, the biggest
one-day rally in more than a month.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was closed on
Monday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

