Australian shares set to fall from three-week high

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, edging lower from a three-week high touched in the previous session. Australia's share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.3 percent to 5,671.0, but that was a 16.2-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on Friday. The benchmark rose 1.12 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day rally in more than a month. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was closed on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Walsh)