Australia shares slip on China surveys and Greek worries
June 1, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares slip on China surveys and Greek worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped sharply on Monday with losses across all sectors, as falling iron ore prices and persistent worries about China’s economy broke a key level of chart support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.4 percent or 82.3 points to 5,694.9 by 02:08 GMT, having touched a three-week peak on Friday. For the month of May, the benchmark eased 0.2 percent.

Part of the weakness came after manufacturing surveys out of China added to fears about a prolonged slowdown in the world’s biggest economy.

Australia is sensitive to news out of China, its top export market.

Also undermining was a breach of major chart support at 5,750.

“Last week we climbed back above that level and it looked as if we had real buying commitment,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

“Local investors and traders were looking for international support to kick in but it has not arrived and without that support, it looks like there has been some bailing out.”

Bank shares struggled, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank off around 1.5 percent.

The heavyweight resources sector came under fire as prices of iron ore, Australia’s top export earner, fell following a brief respite. BHP Billiton skid 2.3 percent and Rio Tinto 1.6 percent. Fortescue Metals Group shed 1.2 percent.

Also undermining sentiment was persistent concern about Greece as the deadline for a debt deal with Europe nears.

New Zealand financial markets were closed for a public holiday. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
