Australia shares slip on worries about China and Greece
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares slip on worries about China and Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.7 percent on Monday, hurt by concerns about economic growth in China, worries that Greece may not make a debt deadline and unimpressive economic data at home.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 41.8 points to 5,735.4 at the close of trade, pulling away from a three-week peak touched on Friday.

Losses were across all sectors with shares in mining and industrials among the hardest-hit.

New Zealand financial markets were shut for a public holiday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
