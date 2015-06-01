FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to drift ahead of central bank rate decision
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to drift ahead of central bank rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a cautious
start ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting on
Tuesday, where the bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a
record low of 2.0 percent.
    
Any drop in the Australian dollar after the rate decision would
shore up the mining and energy sectors and companies with hefty
offshore earnings.
 
Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
5,745.0 to settle at a 9.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent
on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,857.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
