Australia shares to drift ahead of central bank rate decision

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a cautious start ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting on Tuesday, where the bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a record low of 2.0 percent. Any drop in the Australian dollar after the rate decision would shore up the mining and energy sectors and companies with hefty offshore earnings. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,745.0 to settle at a 9.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,857.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)