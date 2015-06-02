Australia shares fall on weak commodity prices, belief no rate cut ahead

* Banks down as rates expected to remain on hold

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains and fell sharply by mid-session on Tuesday as tumbling commodity prices and expectations that the central bank has stopped cutting rates weighed on investors.

A lower Australian dollar failed to attract foreign investors and a bounce in the iron ore price failed to stop investors selling resources stocks led by sharp drops in the prices of oil and base metals.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold after its monthly meeting on Tuesday, suggesting the economy won’t get another stimulus soon despite sluggish data. An announcement is due at 0430 GMT.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 52.4 points or 0.9 percent at 5683.0 by 0243 GMT.

“Investors have major concerns about those commodity prices overnight,” said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy.

Investors expect no interest rate cut but “the potential for a shift in thinking about shares is quite high if the RBA explicitly confirms an easing bias”, McCarthy added.

Bank stocks, seen as benefiting from rate cuts since these lower the appeal of bonds, led the benchmark lower. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp both dropped 1 percent while National Australia Bank eased 0.7 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group declined 0.3 percent.

Large miners also posted losses, with BHP Billiton down 2 percent and rival Rio Tinto off 1 percent. Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group, which is heavily exposed to the steel-making ingredient’s price, added 1 percent.

Fertility company Virtus Health fell 17 percent to a two-year low, the biggest decliner, after warning that its full-year net profit will be lower than expected partly because of declining market share.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 share index hit a six-week high in early trading but trimmed its gains to trade up 0.2 percent to 5,856.26, driven by a large takeover deal and a share buyback for the market’s third biggest stock.

Fuel retailer Z Energy surged 21 percent to a record high after announcing it plans to buy the local downstream operations of Chevron for $558 million.

Utilities investor Infratil, which has 20 percent of Z Energy, was up 3 percent at a record high.

Telecommunications retailer Spark rose 2.4 percent after announcing a share buyback.

The gains offset a 2.4 percent dip for the market’s top stock Fletcher Building and other top-10 stocks Contact Energy and Sky TV.

