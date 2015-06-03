Australian shares seen higher as iron ore jumps

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to snap a two-day losing streak on Wednesday led by higher iron ore prices, although investors will be cautious ahead of GDP data due out later in the day. Investors also will be looking for direction on commodity prices from senior executives of BHP, Whitehaven Coal and other miners attending a Minerals Council of Australia seminar in Canberra. Share price futures rose 6 points or 0.1 percent to 5,629. The benchmark fell 99.4 points or 1.7 percent to 5,636.0 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3 points to 4,863.44 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Stephen Coates)