Australian shares seen higher as iron ore jumps
June 3, 2015

Australian shares seen higher as iron ore jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
snap a two-day losing streak on Wednesday led by higher iron ore
prices, although investors will be cautious ahead of GDP data
due out later in the day.
    Investors also will be looking for direction on commodity
prices from senior executives of BHP, Whitehaven Coal
 and other miners attending a Minerals Council of
Australia seminar in Canberra.
    Share price futures rose 6 points or 0.1 percent to
5,629. The benchmark fell 99.4 points or 1.7 percent to
5,636.0 on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3 points
to 4,863.44 in early trade.
    
 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

