Australia shares set for third day of losses, banks drag

* Shares down 1 pct, index set for third day of losses

* 161 shares down, 30 up and 9 unchanged

* Banking sector weak, commodities up (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Pauline Askin and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses for a third day, defying better-than-expected GDP data and a jump in iron ore prices, as investors dumped shares to buy bonds after U.S. and European bond yields surge.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1 percent, or 58.7 points to 5,577.3 by 0313 GMT, after GDP data rose 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

The benchmark fell the most in four weeks on Tuesday after the central bank’s decision to leave rates unchanged. It has fallen each month from March and is already down 3.4 percent in June so far.

“Certainly a tough day and a little bit of a surprise given the positive leads that we’ve had from overseas,” Michael McCarthy, Chief Markets Strategist, CMC Markets said.

“It’s pretty clear there’s pressure on the Australian yielding plays and we’re seeing some of the market darlings under extreme pressure. It’s not going to be GDP to the rescue today.”

Banks who are loved by investors for their strong dividend yields were heavily hit with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac falling about 1 percent each.

Virtus Health Ltd fell for a second day on concerns about its outlook after it slashed its earnings forecast.

Mining stocks were the lone bright spot on the index after iron ore futures rose to a three-week high on Tuesday. BHP rose 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto was up nearly 2 percent.

Although Wall Street finished lower, gains in energy stocks and optimism Greece was nearing a deal with creditors softened losses.

For more individual stocks activity, click on

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 share index was marginally softer at 5,861.22, as the market returned to more sedate trading after the previous session’s large takeover deal.

Fuel retailer Z Energy retreated 2.9 percent from the record levels as investors booked profits and looked in more detail at competition issues for the proposed NZ$785 million deal to buy the New Zealand downstream operations of Chevron .

Utilities investor Infratil, which has a 20 percent stake in Z Energy, was down 4.1 percent on the combined effect of paying out a dividend and profit taking.

Offsetting some of the decline was electricity lines and gas distributor Vector, which was up 2.2 percent to a one-month high after it said it was looking at the possible sale of its gas pipelines and non-Auckland gas distribution after receiving unsolicited interest in the business. (Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)