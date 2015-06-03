FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen cautious at open, key chart support eyed
June 3, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious at open, key chart support eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a mixed start on Thursday following three sessions of
losses and a stronger
finish on Wall Street overnight.
    Local share price index futures rose 6 points, or
0.1 percent, to 5,595.0, an 11.4-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index.
    A break below 5,574.6 would take the index to its weakest
since February. The benchmark is down 3.3 percent so far this
week, which if sustained would be its largest weekly loss in two
years.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 6.0
points, to 5,864.7 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

