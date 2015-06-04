FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares sink to 4-month low as economy concerns deepen
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares sink to 4-month low as economy concerns deepen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to a fresh four-month low on Thursday as weak retail sales and trade data stoked concerns about the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 79.3 points or 1.4 percent to 5504.3 at the close of trade, its fourth consecutive day of losses and its lowest close since Jan. 27. The benchmark is up 1.7 percent for the year so far.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.7 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5865.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.