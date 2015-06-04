FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen opening lower on Wall St, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street and
amid worries about Greece, which delayed a key debt payment to
the International Monetary Fund.
     Share index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,491.0, a
13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent, or 20 points, to 5,845.4 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
