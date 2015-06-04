Australia shares seen opening lower on Wall St, Greece

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday following a negative lead from Wall Street and amid worries about Greece, which delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund. Share index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,491.0, a 13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 20 points, to 5,845.4 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)