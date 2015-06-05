FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest weekly fall in three years
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 6:33 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares post biggest weekly fall in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to a four-month closing low on Friday and suffered their biggest weekly drop in three years as all the major banks erased this year’s gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1 percent, or 5.8 points, to 5,498.5. On the week, the benchmark index was down 4.8 percent, a magnitude not seen since 2012.

The “Big Four” banks are now in the red for the year, a dramatic turnaround from just two months ago when three of them were probing record highs. See

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index managed to recover from an early fall to close a touch firmer at 5,867.9. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.