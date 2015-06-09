FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping for 7th session on Greece, U.S. rate concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to fall for a seventh straight session on Wednesday as investors
fret over the possibility of a Greek debt default and a hike in
U.S. interest rates.
    The Australian banking sector is likely to come under more
pressure as investors mull the impact of tough new capital
requirements, while stocks which benefit from cheap oil prices
may be hit by a 3 percent spike in the commodity's price
overnight. 
    The local share price index futures was down 1
point at 5461.0, a 10.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 25.9 points
or 0.4 percent weaker at 5836.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

