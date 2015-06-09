Australia shares seen slipping for 7th session on Greece, U.S. rate concerns

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall for a seventh straight session on Wednesday as investors fret over the possibility of a Greek debt default and a hike in U.S. interest rates. The Australian banking sector is likely to come under more pressure as investors mull the impact of tough new capital requirements, while stocks which benefit from cheap oil prices may be hit by a 3 percent spike in the commodity's price overnight. The local share price index futures was down 1 point at 5461.0, a 10.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 25.9 points or 0.4 percent weaker at 5836.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye)