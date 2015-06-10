Australia shares edge higher as oil spike lifts energy stocks

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a six-day losing streak and rose slightly on Wednesday after a surge in the oil price lifted energy stocks while banks gained on hints the central bank may raise rates again this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed in a narrow range before settling up 7.3 points, or 0.1 percent, at the close of trade. The benchmark has lost nearly 6 percent since May 29.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 58.2 points or 1 percent to finish the session at 5803.9. The percentage fall was the biggest since March 18. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)