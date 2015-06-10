FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen firmer, NZ stocks up 0.9 pct after RBNZ cut
June 10, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen firmer, NZ stocks up 0.9 pct after RBNZ cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall
Street and a rally in neighbouring New Zealand.
    Local stock index futures climbed 1.1 percent to
5,537.0, a 58.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark snapped six straight sessions of
losses on Wednesday, but was still down 5 percent for the month.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index jumped 0.9
percent to 5,854.445 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut
interest rates to 3.25 percent, its first easing in four years.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on   
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)

