Australia stocks rise on solid jobs, NZ rallies on rate cut

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained the most in seven weeks on Thursday after a solid jobs report added to the upbeat mood following gains on Wall Street.

After snapping a 6-day losing streak a day earlier, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 78.06 points or 1.4 percent at 5556.7 at the close of trade, its biggest percentage gain since April 24.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZ50 share index surged nearly 1 percent to 5,858.41, as a central bank rate cut and the prospect of further easing highlighted the yield appeal of stocks. (Editing by Kim Coghill)