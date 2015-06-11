FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen cautious, iron ore firm
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious, iron ore firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Friday, getting a boost from Wall Street
though falls in commodities may weigh on any early gains.
    Mining stocks may benefit as iron ore continues its upward
trend, jumping nearly 4 percent on Thursday.
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
or 8 points to 5,549.0, a 7-point discount to the underlying
S&PASX200 index. The benchmark was up 78.06 points or 1.4
percent to 5,556.7 on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain
since April 24.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8.6 points
or 0.1 percent to 5,867.0 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.