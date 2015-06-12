FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall 0.2 pct; slightly up for the week
June 12, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall 0.2 pct; slightly up for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated on Friday, handing back some of the gains from the previous session, largely weighed down by banks and commodities-related shares while nervousness over Greece’s debt talks depressed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 percent, or 11.35 points, to 5,545.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain in six weeks.

Australia’s resource-dependent economy has been hurt by a crash in commodity prices with the benchmark falling each month since March. It rose 0.85 percent this week after falling the most in three years in the previous week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 0.2 percent, or 11.45 points, to finish the session at 5,846.97. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
