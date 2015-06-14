FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen shaky on Greek debt jitters
June 14, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen shaky on Greek debt jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Monday, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street
and after Greece's debt talks took a turn for the worse.
    Efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its
creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, fuelling fears of a
debt default and even an exit from the euro zone.
 
    Local share price index futures were already under
pressure before the latest setback for Greece. They closed 0.1
percent lower at 5,528.0, a 17.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent, or 16.0 points, to 5,830.9 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)

