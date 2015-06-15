FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares pare losses but Greece fears weigh
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares pare losses but Greece fears weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from early lows to end marginally down on Monday, led by buying interest in banks and industrial stocks, while fears that Greece may leave the eurozone weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.1 percent lower at 5,538.8 points, its second straight day of losses, recovering from an intra-day low of 5,492.1. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday.

Australia’s resource-dependent economy has been hurt by a crash in commodity prices, with the benchmark index on track for its fourth straight month of losses in June. It is already down 4.1 percent so far this month.

Financials, which led the losses in the morning session, rebounded strongly in the afternoon with major banks including NAB and CBA up 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.46 percent or 27 points to finish the session at 5,819.97. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

