June 15, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen hampered by Greek debt worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 16 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a
cautious start on Tuesday with the prospect of a Greek debt
default keeping investors sidelined.
    Indicating a flat start for the market, local stock index
futures eased 0.1 percent to 5,540.0, a 1.2-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    Many investors are still clinging to the hope that a last
minute solution will be found for cash-strapped Greece, a
familiar theme in five years of crisis. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,818.5 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
