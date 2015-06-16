FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to bounce on Wall Street rally
June 16, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to bounce on Wall Street rally

SYDNEY, June 17(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
bounce back on Wednesday, led by a rise on Wall Street, although
weaker commodity prices and concerns around Greece could cap
sharp gains.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent, a 37.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark edged down 0.1 percent on
Wednesday, its third straight day of declines. 
    Woolworths will be in focus after the Australian
supermarket company announced the retirement of Chief Executive
Grant O'Brien after nearly four years at the helm.
 
    Commodities stocks will be watched after a drop in metal and
iron ore prices overnight.     
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,816.39 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

