Australia shares set for flat open, iron ore price slump to hurt miners
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for flat open, iron ore price slump to hurt miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
tread water on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the
U.S. economy is likely strong enough to support a rate hike by
the end of the year but mining stocks may fall after iron ore
prices slumped 4 percent. 
    With the U.S. economy still on track to grow as much as 2
percent for the year, the Fed's latest policy statement keeps it
on track for at least one and perhaps a second rate increase
later this year. 
     Share price futures fell 0.1 percent, a 14.4-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose nearly 60 points on Wednesday to close at
5,595.4.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2
points to 5,777.1 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
