Australia shares set for flat open, iron ore price slump to hurt miners

SYDNEY, June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to tread water on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to support a rate hike by the end of the year but mining stocks may fall after iron ore prices slumped 4 percent. With the U.S. economy still on track to grow as much as 2 percent for the year, the Fed's latest policy statement keeps it on track for at least one and perhaps a second rate increase later this year. Share price futures fell 0.1 percent, a 14.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose nearly 60 points on Wednesday to close at 5,595.4. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2 points to 5,777.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)