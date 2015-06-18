Australia shares fall on Greece worries, fiscal-year book closing

* Market got ahead of itself on Wednesday - analyst

By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, JUNE 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.2 percent on Thursday on a broad-based sell-off with continuing nervousness about Greece and some disappointment the Federal Reserve did not offer more clarity on when U.S. interest rates would start rising.

Investors trying to close their books for the June 30 end of the financial year put further pressure on shares, analysts said.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 70.43 points to 5,525 by 0203 GMT, after opening marginally down. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday after three straight declines.

If Thursday’s fall is sustained, the market will have its biggest one-day drop in two weeks.

“The market got ahead of itself yesterday, maybe there was too much optimism about what the Fed would do and, with worries about Greece, now it’s fallen back to earth and given up those gains,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

After its two-day meeting, the Fed said the U.S. economy was likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year. But it lowered its expectations for 2015 economic growth.

Some analysts had thought the Fed would give a stronger indication of when it will raise rates.

Financials led losses with QBE down 2 percent and Westpac down 1.6 percent.

Consumer staples were also in the red with Woolworths losing 1.5 percent after it slashed its profit forecast on Wednesday.

Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were down 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

New Zealand stocks were stuck around a three-week low as broad-based selling of medium sized stocks offset gains for some leaders, sending the benchmark NZX-50 index down 0.1 percent to 5,773.49.

The biggest loser was national carrier Air New Zealand down 9.4 percent to a seven-month low as rival Qantas-owned Jetstar said it planned to expand services to several regional cities, which would challenge Air NZ’s dominance.

Other sizable falls came from telecommunications network operator Chorus down 2.4 percent to a near-three month low, power company Meridian Energy down 2.8 percent, and outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu down 3.1 percent.

Fletcher Building up 2 percent after recent selling and telecommunications company Spark was 1 percent higher. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)