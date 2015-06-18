FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia stocks drop 1.2 pct, largest fall in 2 weeks
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia stocks drop 1.2 pct, largest fall in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, JUNE 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, largely weighed down by continuing nervousness about Greece’s precarious financial situation and investors looking to close their books at the end of the Australian financial year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.26 percent, or 70.530 points, to close at 5,524.900, the benchmark’s biggest daily percentage loss in two weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.51 percent or 29.558 points to finish the session at 5,749.705. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
