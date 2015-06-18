FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen steady as Greece woes drag out
June 18, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen steady as Greece woes drag out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to open steady on Friday as investors fret about Greece's
finances and start to close their books ahead of the June 30 end
of financial year, despite gains on Wall St overnight.
    The local share price index futures was up 39.0
points to 5,505.0, a 19.9 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200. The benchmark fell nearly 70.53 points to
close at 5,524.9 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index firmed 21.1
points or 0.4 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

