Australia shares rise 1.3 percent, up for second week

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday, reversing a sell-off the day before, as investors took cues from Wall Street’s rally after the Fed meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 72.108 points to close at 5597.00, up 1.3 percent from a day earlier.

The benchmark lost 1.26 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage loss in two weeks.

On the week, the benchmark index was up 0.93 percent for its second week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.56 percent or 32.056 points to finish the session at 5,781.761. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield)