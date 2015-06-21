Australia shares seen steady ahead of emergency summit

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tread water on Monday as investors stick to the sidelines ahead of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels aimed at breaking a deadlock over Greece. The head of the Bank of Greece warned bankers last week to brace for a "difficult day" on Tuesday if the Athens government does not reach a deal with creditors, two senior bankers told Reuters. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,538 points, a 59-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Friday to close at 5,597 points. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,780.69 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)