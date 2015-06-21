FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen steady ahead of emergency summit
#Financials
June 21, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen steady ahead of emergency summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
tread water on Monday as investors stick to the sidelines ahead
of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels aimed at breaking a
deadlock over Greece.
    The head of the Bank of Greece warned bankers last week to
brace for a "difficult day" on Tuesday if the Athens government
does not reach a deal with creditors, two senior bankers told
Reuters. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent
to 5,538 points, a 59-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Friday to close at
5,597 points.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 5,780.69 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
