Australia shares close slightly up, await Greek developments

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, JUNE 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Monday as many investors stuck to the sidelines as they awaited the outcome of Greece’s new proposals to creditors in a last-ditch bid to stave off a debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.506 points to close at 5608.500. The benchmark climbed 1.3 percent on Friday, the highest gain in just over a week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.17 percent or 9.711 points to finish the session at 5,772.050. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)