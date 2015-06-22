Australia shares seen cautiously higher on Greek hopes

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street and renewed hopes that Greece is moving in the right direction to avoid a default. Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,576.0, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,784.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)