FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit 3-week high on hopes for Greek resolution
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 3-week high on hopes for Greek resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to their highest level in three weeks on Tuesday as investors bet that Greece’s latest budget proposals would stave off a debt default and lead to a deal with lenders this week.

In step with sharemarket gains across Asia, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.3 percent or 74.1 points to 5684.3, its highest since June 2 and its biggest one-day gain since June 11. The benchmark has lost more than 5 percent since reaching its 2015 peak on March.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed flat, up just 0.1 point to finish the session at 5772.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.