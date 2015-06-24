Australia shares seen lower on Greek debt default worries

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street as talks to avert a Greek debt default stumbled ahead of a summit of EU leaders. The local share price index futures fell 9 points to 5,620, a 66.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 2.5 points to close at 5,686.7 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 5758.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)