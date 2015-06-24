FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower on Greek debt default worries
June 24, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on Greek debt default worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday, tracking a negative lead from Wall
Street as talks to avert a Greek debt default stumbled ahead of
a summit of EU leaders.
    The local share price index futures fell 9 points
to 5,620, a 66.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark edged up 2.5 points to close
at 5,686.7 in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 5758.7 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

