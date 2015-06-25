Australia shares seen flat as Greece unease hovers

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to trade flat on Friday as investors stick to the sidelines amid dwindling hopes that Greece will strike a deal with its international creditors. Local share price index futures were down 6.0 points to 5,558.0, a 74.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 1.0 percent, or 54.1 points, to 5,632.7 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 15.5 points, or 0.3 percent, in early trade. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)