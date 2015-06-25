FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat as Greece unease hovers
June 25, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen flat as Greece unease hovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
trade flat on Friday as investors stick to the sidelines amid
dwindling hopes that Greece will strike a deal with its
international creditors.
    Local share price index futures were down 6.0
points to 5,558.0, a 74.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 1.0 percent,
or 54.1 points, to 5,632.7 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 15.5
points, or 0.3 percent, in early trade.

 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
