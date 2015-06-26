Australia shares fall on Greece woes

* Shares fall 1.5 pct

* On track for first weekly fall in 2 weeks

* 181 shares down, 17 up and 2 unchanged (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 26(Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.5 percent on Friday, with heavy selling pressure on banks and resources after Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 83.6 points to 5,549.1 by 0220 GMT.

“The market will be nervous going long into the weekend so there is selling pressure,” said Danial Moradi, equity strategist at Lonsec. “There are negative leads from overseas and there are concerns about Europe.”

Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a week without agreement after the three creditor institutions put a final cash-for-reform proposal on the table in a showdown with Athens’s leftist government.

The benchmark looked set for a loss of 1 percent for the week. If Friday’s weakness is sustained, it will be the first weekly fall for the benchmark in two weeks. It is also on track to be end the month in the red after falling consecutively since March.

Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were down 3.2 and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Major banks all fell, with National Australia Bank and Westpac down 1.3 percent.

Transurban fell 3.2 percent to more than two month lows as it traded ex-dividend.

Woolworths was the lone bright spot among large caps on Friday, rising more than 5 percent on speculation it could be a takeover target. (bit.ly/1CxBIhM)

Shares of Flight Centre and Slater & Gordon rose more than 1 percent after being battered down heavily during the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 share index rose 20.2 points or 0.4 percent to 5,753.54 in early trade, as gains in utilities lifted the bourse from a one-month low of 5,733.29 hit the previous day.

Meridian Energy rose 2.9 percent to NZ$2.11, recovering from a near two-month low of NZ$2.035 hit on Thursday as investors picked up shares in the energy retailer on its approach towards NZ$2.00.

Mighty River Power rose 3.1 percent to NZ$2.63, bouncing back from an eight-month low of NZ$2.52 plumbed the previous day.

Heartland Bank rose 1.7 percent after it quashed speculation that it was planning to buy Fisher and Paykel’s financing operations.

A2 Milk Company rose 2.8 percent, staying close to a one-year high hit earlier in the week after the specialised milk processor announced it had been approached by a takeover offer. (Additional reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Kim Coghill)