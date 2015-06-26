FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on sell-off in banks, resources
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall on sell-off in banks, resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 1.5 percent lower on Friday, falling for the second straight session, led by a sell-off in the major banks and miners after Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index extended losses from Thursday to fall 86.82 points to 5,545.9.

It ended the week 0.9 percent down after two straight weekly gains and is also on track to end June in the red after falling each month since March.

All sectors fell on Friday except consumer staples which was propped up by Woolworths. Shares of the supermarket operator umped to a four-week high on speculations of a takeover bid.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.4 percent or 22.15 points to finish the session at 5,755.44. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
