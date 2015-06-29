Australia shares seen lower on Greece; Rio may rise on report of X2 talks

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a global stock selloff as fears intensify that Greece will default on its debt. Rio Tinto shares may get a boost on a Financial Times report that X2 Resources has entered "serious talks" to purchase some of Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets. Local share price index futures fell 35 points or 0.6 percent to 5,345.0, a 77.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 123.4 points to 5,422.5 at close on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.7 points or 0.08 percent to 5,701.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)