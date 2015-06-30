FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia share index ends the day up, but lost 5.5 pct in June
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia share index ends the day up, but lost 5.5 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.67 percent after slumping to five-month lows early on Tuesday as investors waited for developments in the possible Greek debt default and some buyers sought bargains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 36.513 points to 5459.000 at the close of trade. The index lost 5.5 percent in June, its biggest monthly decline since September. The benchmark fell 2.22 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.37 percent or 21.15 points to finish the session at 5,726.960. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.